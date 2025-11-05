The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Clonmel and Newbury on Thursday

Khrisma (2.15 Newbury)

This mare already has jumps experience and she can make that count in the 2m½f maiden hurdle. The Nicky Henderson-trained five-year-old was third on her hurdles debut at Windsor in January, but she improved on that when beaten three-quarters of a length at the Punchestown festival in May. There's every expectation she can improve on that and get off the mark.

Bioluminescence (2.22 Clonmel)

This classy chaser can make a winning return and exact her revenge on Spindleberry in the Listed 2m5f mares' chase. The Gavin Cromwell-trained seven-year-old impressively took a Grade 2 at Limerick on her comeback last season but was beaten three times after, including by her main rival at Fairyhouse in February. She was also pulled up in the Irish Grand National, but this is an easier task and the softer the ground the better. She's 12lb better off with Spindleberry in this.

Act Of Authority (2.50 Newbury)

This seven-year-old ran a stormer at the Cheltenham Festival and Lewis Saunders' claim could be valuable in this 3m½f handicap hurdle. Trained by Olly Murphy, he was twice a winner on a sound surface under Saunders last year, but stepped up markedly when only finding the high-class Wodhooh in the Martin Pipe in March. He couldn't back that up at Aintree, but with Saunders taking 5lb off, he is back to the mark he ran off at Cheltenham.

Read more . . .

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury

Free horse racing tips for Thursday, November 6 at Clonmel, Newbury, Newcastle and Sedgefield

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.