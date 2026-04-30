The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three tips for day three of the Punchestown festival on Thursday

Busselton (3.40 Punchestown)

The La Touche Cup brought the best out of Busselton last year and he looks well-placed to win it again. A narrow winner a year ago when trained by Joseph O'Brien, he has since switched to the care of banks master Enda Bolger. He blew the cobwebs away when fifth over an inadequate distance over hurdles at Cork this month and should be fitter for this, while he receives 5lb off nearest rival Vanillier.

Release The Beast (4.50 Punchestown)

This seven-year-old has been threatening to land a big handicap chase success for a while, and a return to his Irish mark can help him do so. Trained by Paul Nolan, he was a good second at Leopardstown over Christmas before running a big race when fourth in the Grand Annual Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. His Irish mark is 4lb lower than what he ran off that day, while top conditional Eoin Staples takes off 5lb.

Teahupoo (6.05 Punchestown)

This Gordon Elliott-trained star but in a rare blip last time, but can produce a revival for a third Champion Stayers Hurdle win. The nine-year-old has been the leading light in the staying hurdling division for a while and returned this season better than ever, with wins in the Hatton's Grace and Christmas Hurdles. He disappointed in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, but excels in this race, with wide-margin wins in it for the last two years. The first-time blinkers should sharpen him up, too.

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