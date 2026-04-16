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The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with two tips for day three of the Craven meeting at Newmarket
Two horses to include in a double on Thursday
Treanmor (1.50 Newmarket)
The return to the Rowley Mile will play to Treanmor's strengths in the 6f handicap. The Godolphin-owned three-year-old was hugely impressive over the course and distance on his debut last May, but has yet to add to that. However, there were promising signs with his third over a mile at Meydan last time when third, despite losing second close home. He's race-fit and the drop in trip should play to his strengths.
Quinault (3.00 Newmarket)
This admirable performer can add another Group win to his haul and looks overpriced in the Abernant Stakes. The Stuart Williams-trained six-year-old boasts course and distance-winning form earlier in his career, and has since gone to win Listed and Group 3 contests. He comes into this as the highest-rated runner, having landed a valuable contest in Qatar in February.
Hankelow (3.35 Newmarket)
NON-RUNNER
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Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket
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Published on inThe Punt Acca
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- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp with three tips for Haydock and Newmarket on Wednesday
- The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley with three fancies from Newmarket and Market Rasen on Tuesday
- The Punt Acca: Joe Eccles with three fancies at Leicester and Newcastle on Monday
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three fancies from Leopardstown, Musselburgh and Wincanton on Sunday
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter with three fancies from Fontwell, Kempton and Nottingham on Wednesday
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp with three tips for Haydock and Newmarket on Wednesday
- The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley with three fancies from Newmarket and Market Rasen on Tuesday
- The Punt Acca: Joe Eccles with three fancies at Leicester and Newcastle on Monday
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three fancies from Leopardstown, Musselburgh and Wincanton on Sunday
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter with three fancies from Fontwell, Kempton and Nottingham on Wednesday