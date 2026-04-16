The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with two tips for day three of the Craven meeting at Newmarket

Treanmor (1.50 Newmarket)

The return to the Rowley Mile will play to Treanmor's strengths in the 6f handicap. The Godolphin-owned three-year-old was hugely impressive over the course and distance on his debut last May, but has yet to add to that. However, there were promising signs with his third over a mile at Meydan last time when third, despite losing second close home. He's race-fit and the drop in trip should play to his strengths.

Quinault (3.00 Newmarket)

This admirable performer can add another Group win to his haul and looks overpriced in the Abernant Stakes. The Stuart Williams-trained six-year-old boasts course and distance-winning form earlier in his career, and has since gone to win Listed and Group 3 contests. He comes into this as the highest-rated runner, having landed a valuable contest in Qatar in February.

Hankelow (3.35 Newmarket)

NON-RUNNER

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Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket

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