The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three tips at Ascot and Newmarket on Friday

Tabletalk (2.35 Ascot)

Sweet William is best taking on first time out, and the classy Tom Clover-trained stayer can capitalise in the Sagaro Stakes. The five-year-old rarely runs a bad race and returned this season when beaten just half a length in a Group 2 over 1m7f on Saudi Cup night. He is yet to run over 2m, but he stayed on to take second last time and he should have more to come over this trip on quick ground.

Eydon (3.30 Newmarket)

This is another weak running of the Jockey Club Stakes and this seven-year-old can exploit that. Trained by Andrew Balding, he has had his setbacks, but does well when fresh and on quick ground, which he gets in this. He defied a 106-day absence when winning the Aston Park Stakes last year and followed that up by winning an Italian Group 2. He also boasts track-winning form and receives 3lb from Bay City Roller.

Holloway Boy (3.45 Ascot)

It is an open running of the Paradise Stakes, but Holloway Boy can be rewarded for his consistency. The Karl Burke-trained six-year-old started his career by winning the Chesham Stakes at the track, and was beaten a neck on British Champions Day in October. He is already match-fit following a strong winter, which included a third to Opera Ballo in a Group 1 and Quddwah in a Group 2, both at Meydan. Quddwah boosted that when runner-up in the Dubai Turf and plenty of his rivals have more to prove.

Read more tipping:

Graeme Rodway with a big-priced selection who 'might be capable of taking the step up in grade in his stride'

'His form is as good as there is' -Tom Segal is taking on the Sagaro Stakes market leaders with an outsider from a big jumps stable

'He's a big player who could be nicely ahead of his rating' - Denis Harney with two tips on day four of the Punchestown festival

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