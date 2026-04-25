The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three fancies from Ripon and Sandown on Saturday

Minella Yoga (1.45 Sandown)

This four-year-old looks to have had this 2m Novices' Championship Final as a long-term target and is well-placed to deliver. Trained by Paul Nicholls, he did well to beat Turners Novices' Hurdle runner-up Act Of Innocence at Newbury in December before he was third behind Triumph Hurdle runner-up Maestro Conti at Cheltenham in January. He was ahead of a Grade 2 winner that day and warmed up for this with an easy win at Taunton.

Montregard (3.30 Sandown)

Missing last weekend's Scottish Grand National could prove the trick for Montregard in the bet365 Gold Cup. The Tom Lacey-trained seven-year-old has plenty of chasing experience but still looked progressive when impressively winning at Ascot over 3m in January. He has only been put up 4lb for that and all of his best form has come on a sound surface, which he is set to get.

Dancingwithmyself (3.35 Ripon)

This five-year-old's course form looks key to his winning chances in the 1m4f handicap. Trained by Michael Bell, she won here twice, including over this trip, and she was only beaten a head in this a year ago. She goes off 12lb higher this year, but she is generally consistent and warmed up for this when a good second at Musselburgh this month.

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