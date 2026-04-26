The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three fancies from Musselburgh, Nottingham and Wetherby on Sunday

Secret History (4.05 Wetherby)

This filly could be way ahead of her mark if she reproduces her promising maiden and novice form in the 7f handicap. Trained by Ed Walker, she was second behind the classy Touleen on her debut before a close third in a strong maiden at York. She got off the mark at Chelmsford in January, but looks to have plenty more improvement to come off a rating of 77.

Nad Alshiba Green (4.25 Nottingham)

A return to Nottingham can bring out the best in this filly in the 5f handicap. The four-year-old had a good season in handicaps last term, including when winning over the course and distance off 7lb lower last June. She was out of her depth in stronger contests at the end of last season, but ran very encouragingly on her debut for Clive Cox and is just 1lb higher in this.

Abduction (5.45 Musselburgh)

The booking of Shay Farmer could be crucial to this eight-year-old's chances in the 7f handicap. Trained by Jim Goldie, he was kept busy through the winter before getting back to winning ways off a mark over 74 over this track and trip last time. He's gone up 2lb to a mark of 76, but Goldie utilising Farmer's 7lb claim negates that rise.

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