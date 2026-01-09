The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three fancies from Fairyhouse and Kempton on Saturday

Leader In The Park (12.55 Kempton)

This eight-year-old has already shown he likes the track and can get back to winning ways in the 2m4½f handicap chase. Trained by Ben Pauling, he was a notable winner over the course and distance on Boxing Day in 2024 and followed that up by winning at Warwick. He returned this season when a fine second in a higher grade at Newbury in November and a 4lb rise for that may not stop him winning.

Touch Me Not (1.40 Fairyhouse)

This classy seven-year-old looks primed to run a big race in the Dan and Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase. Trained by Gordon Elliott, he was just shy of Grade 1 company as a novice chaser last term, and he shaped well on his first handicap start over this course and distance when second in a similar contest in November. He's just 2lb higher for that with useful claimer James Smith on board again.

Beat The Bat (3.17 Kempton)

The eight-year-old has run some good races in big handicap hurdles for Harry Fry and can deservedly land one in the Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle. While he just has one win over hurdles to his name, he was fifth in last season's William Hill Hurdle and also fourth in the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival. He reverts back to the smaller obstacles following a chase run and is just 1lb higher than when he ran at Cheltenham.

