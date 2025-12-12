- More
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three fancies from Cheltenham on ITV on Saturday
Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday
Kim Roque (1.50 Cheltenham)
Jagwar will be hard to beat in the December Gold Cup, but take a chance on this deeply unexposed five-year-old. Trained by Joseph O'Brien, he is a three-time winner in France and has run solid races in big-field classy handicaps there. He took the eye when second at this track on his stable debut, when a notable error at the last cost his chance. He should improve from that, despite being 5lb higher.
Conman John (3.00 Cheltenham)
This could be Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore's next high-class horse and he can take this Grade 2 en-route to better things. The five-year-old vastly improved from his hurdles debut win at Kelso when a hugely impressive winner on the Old course in October over this trip. The New course should suit this stayer far better and he could be an Albert Bartlett contender.
Jubilee Alpha (3.35 Cheltenham)
This mare could be still be very classy and much better than a handicapper. The Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old's only blemish came in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle over a trip short of her optimum, but she put that behind her when hugely impressive over the course and distance in April. You can mark up her comeback second after she made a notable mistake late on and a 4lb rise for that effort shouldn't stop her here.
