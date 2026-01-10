The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three fancies from Chelmsford and Punchestown on Sunday

Predators Gold (12.50 Punchestown)

This classy seven-year-old can make up for list time by striking in Graded company in the 2m3½f novice chase. Trained by Willie Mullins, he was a classy novice hurdler when runner-up in Grade 1 company, and he returned from 582 days off when making a successful chasing debut last month. He beat Supreme winner Slade Steel that day, which is very good form.

Gringo D'Aubrelle (1.50 Punchestown)

Gordon Elliott got this ten-year-old back to winning ways last time and he can back that up in the Amateur National. The gelding has been blighted by injury issues before and he picked up his first win since November 2021 when impressively taking a Listed handicap hurdle at Navan last month. This could be a great move to send him back chasing, with his fences mark 18lb lower than over hurdles.

Monsieur Kodi (3.42 Chelmsford)

A return to this track for the consistent seven-year-old could get him back to winning ways in the 7f handicap. Trained by Richard Fahey, he's hit the frame in his last four starts including when runner-up over 6f at Newcastle last time. He's just 1lb higher for that promising effort and he's a previous course winner too.

