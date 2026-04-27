The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three fancies from Bath and Naas on Monday

Alvin (3.30 Bath)

This three-year-old went agonisingly close last time and can make amends for that in this 5f handicap. Trained by George Scott, he had valid excuses when badly hampered on his penultimate start, and he took the eye when a fast-finishing third, beaten a neck, at Lingfield this month. He's been put up just 1lb for that.

Bucanero Fuerte (7.15 Naas)

This high-class sprinter has to give weight all round in the Woodlands Stakes, but has the ability to do so. The five-year-old started the season poorly at Cork, but that effort came on unsuitable soft ground. On a sounder surface last year, he won a Group 3 before finishing third in the Group 1 Flying Five Stakes. He also has a formidable track record, winning both starts in Group and Listed company.

Trojan Warrior (7.45 Naas)

This Aidan O'Brien-trained three-year-old could be far better suited as he tried handicap company for the first time in this mile contest. He was never a factor on his seasonal return when well-beaten in a Group 3 at Leopardstown this month, which came after he made a winning debut at the Curragh in October. That form has worked out with the runner-up and fourth subsequently winning and a mark of 98 looks workable.

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