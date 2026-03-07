The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three fancies at Ayr, Sandown and Wolverhampton on Saturday

Cool Hoof Luke (3.15 Wolverhampton)

The Andrew Balding-trained four-year-old has high-class form and can make up for lost time in the Lady Wulfruna Stakes. He won the Gimcrack Stakes two years ago, in which he had a Middle Park and Dewhurst Stakes winner, as well as a Prix du Jockey Club victor in behind him. He was off for 526 days with a good third in a Listed race at Lingfield, in which the winner has followed up at that level since. He should strip far fitter for this and the 7f trip will suit.

Welcom To Cartries (3.35 Sandown)

The Paul Nicholls-trained eight-year-old is in and out, but may be on a going day in the 3m handicap chase. He follows one run up with a poor one, just as he did when he was pulled up at Ascot last time when he was never travelling. However, he did well to win over the course and distance on his penultimate start, in which he had the Great Yorkshire Chase third and some useful rivals behind him. Back at his happiest track, it may bring a revival out of him.

Classic Maestro (3.55 Ayr)

Jennie Candlish's horses have rocketed back to form and she looks to have found a great place for this eight-year-old. He ran a stormer two starts ago when runner-up at Sandown, just when Candlish was beginning to have runners again after a strangles case, and the form of that was boosted when the winner easily landed a Grade 2. He was outclassed in the Grade 1 Ascot Chase last time, but he's just 1lb higher for his promising Sandown run.

