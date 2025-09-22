The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Beverley, Lingfield and Warwick on Tuesday

Window Of Time (3.58 Warwick)

Went off fancied on her first start for the Olly Murphy yard but had to settle for second as she was unable to fend off the challenge of Hill In Brazil. The pair pulled well clear of the rest of the field, and she has received a 6lb hike from the handicapper for that effort. She can defy that and pick up her first win.

Reporter (4.45 Lingfield)

Back down to the minimum trip after finishing fourth at this Surrey track over six furlongs two weeks ago. His sole win came over this trip off just a 1lb lower mark, and the three-year-old Wootton Bassett gelding can pick up a second career win.

Hibernate (5.10 Beverley)

The in-form three-year-old has finished second on three of his last four starts, winning the other. He shows a good attitude in defeat, particularly last time when attempting to make all. He kicked clear and, when his rival came alongside, he tried to find more but was ultimately beaten. Similar tactics should see him go well again, and he will be tough to beat.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.