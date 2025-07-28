The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp with three tips from Glorious Goodwood on Tuesday

Tony Montana (1.20 Goodwood)

Gradually improving, and although he frustratingly hasn’t won since May last year, he has produced enough good performances to see his mark gradually rise. It’s about time he won a contest like this. He was second in this race last year, which came after a third-place finish in the John Smith’s Cup. He put up another creditable run on his return to Goodwood in May and looked like he’d finally got his head in front at York, only to be denied on the line. He’s putting up performances worthy of winning a race of this calibre and continues to progress.

Nostrum (2.30 Goodwood)

It could be worth taking a chance on something at a massive price in the Lennox Stakes, namely the David O’Meara-trained Nostrum. Big things were expected of him early on, both as a two-year-old and into his three-year-old campaign, when he was being talked about as a potential Group 1 performer. However, he never really built on his win at Newmarket two years ago and has struggled to find consistent form since. That said, the same could be said for many of Sir Michael Stoute’s horses in recent seasons, a recurring theme has been their improvement after moving to other yards this year.

Dubai Treasure (5.30 Goodwood)

Saeed bin Suroor continues to show what he can do, having enjoyed several strong runs in the Classics this year, as well as a Royal Ascot winner and a Group 1 victory in Germany this past weekend. His filly Dubai Treasure was an easy winner on her penultimate start at Lingfield and was then upped in class at York. She was drawn wide that day, which proved a disadvantage, forcing her to race on the outside and possibly do too much to get to the front. She shouldn’t face the same issue today, and this progressive filly, who looks well ahead of her mark of 95, can return to winning ways.

