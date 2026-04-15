The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp with three tips for Haydock and Newmarket on Wednesday

Moon D’Orange (2.40 Haydock)

Moon D’Orange ran a solid race to finish third in a strong handicap at the Cheltenham Festival, a contest that has worked out very well. Madara, who won impressively that day, backed it up with another big run in the Topham, while third Will The Wise reversed placings with Madara to win. That Cheltenham race is proving a key piece of form, and off the back of that effort, Moon D’Orange looks capable of being competitive again at Haydock.

Damysus (3.00 Newmarket)

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Damysus was second in the Dante last year but failed to stay the Derby trip. Since dropping back in distance, he’s 2-2 with a Listed and Group 3 win over this distance, including here. The owners of Damysus, Wathnan Racing, have since bought the runner-up after his latest success. Still lightly raced, Damysus has potential to progress beyond Group 3 level and do even better this season.

Mubasimah (3.35 Newmarket)

Mubasimah had just two runs as a two-year-old, both over this course and distance, making a strong impression. She won nicely on her debut before going close in a Group 3, rallying well to be narrowly beaten by Calendar Girl. Importantly, she pulled two lengths clear of the rest that day, and didn’t lose much in defeat. With that experience and attitude, she has plenty of potential and could develop into a very smart three-year-old.

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