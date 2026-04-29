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TippingThe Punt Acca

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp with three tips for Bath and Punchestown on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a treble

Dromard (4.50 Punchestown)

The Champion Bumper at Cheltenham appeared to be a weak running, so it may pay to take on the winner of that race, The Mourne Rambler. The standout contender to oppose him is the Willie Mullins-trained Dromard, who was an impressive 21-length winner at Gowran Park a week before the festival. Willie Mullins has won this race seven of the last nine times and can enhance that already impressive record.

Gaelic Warrior (6.05 Punchestown)

Two of the sport’s biggest stars go head-to-head once again, and while Fact To File does have freshness on his side, having been a late non-runner in the Ryanair, Gaelic Warrior is the classier of the two and will take some beating. His Gold Cup win was as impressive as you will see, and Jango Baie and Grey Dawning both winning at Aintree showed how strong a running it was. He is building a CV that will no doubt put him among racing’s all-time greats, and he has demonstrated on several occasions that when he is 100 per cent, he is incredibly tough to beat.

Havana Club (7.30 Bath)

He returned to form with a fourth-place finish here last time, with the winner pulling clear to score by four lengths, so that effort reads well after a disappointing all-weather campaign. His only win on turf came here last May off a mark of 52, and he runs off 50 today, so he is well handicapped. If he can reproduce the same level of form as last time, he should go close.

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