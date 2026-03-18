The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp with three fancies at Huntingdon and Kempton on Wednesday

Snapius (4.15 Huntingdon)

Snapius looks to have bounced back into form on his last two starts, finishing second at Sedgefield before a solid fourth at Huntingdon, both runs suggesting he’s returning to his best. He looks well handicapped off a mark of 96, which is 5lb below his last winning one, and he has previously been competitive off three-figure ratings. With the yard in good form and his recent runs pointing to a revival, he could be ready to strike again.

Hardstyle (6.00 Kempton)

He has improved bundles in recent weeks, winning three of his last five starts and clearly thriving on the all-weather. He arrives here off a solid two-length success at Wolverhampton, where he travelled strongly and saw things out well. That recent run gives him a clear race-fitness advantage over many of his rivals who are making their reappearance. He looks a progressive type who is still on the up. If continuing in this vein, he should go close again.

Mount Athos (6.30 Kempton)

The James Tate-trained Mount Athos was disappointing last time, but he was weak in the market beforehand which may explain that effort. He is clearly capable of much better, having shown strong form in similar contests previously. A four-time course winner at Kempton, he is effective under these conditions and looks likely to bounce back. If returning to his best, he should put in a much-improved performance.

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