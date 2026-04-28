The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter with three fancies from Epsom on Tuesday

Asmen Warrior (3.15 Epsom)

A consistent type, Asmen Warrior ran well last season without much luck, often going close but never able to get his head over the line first. He continued that trend when he made his reappearance three weeks ago, carried wide by one drifting left in the final furlong which did not help his cause. However, he stayed on well to take a respectable second. It was a performance he can build on and he looks in good order. With a bit more luck, he should go well.

Topteam (3.50 Epsom)

Topteam showed some good form early last season which included a hat-trick. However, that form did taper off slightly at the end of the season with two disappointing runs as he was possibly feeling the effects of a hard campaign. The winter break seemingly has done him the world of good and he bounced back on his reappearance this season on the all-weather at Kempton with a dominant win, leading from the off and putting the race to bed with a furlong to go. He has only been put up 3lb for that and another strong performance looks likely.

Knights Gold (4.58 Epsom)

Knights Gold disappointed on his reappearance last month at Doncaster. He made no impression on the race and finished a distant tenth. However, there is cause for optimism. His optimum trip is a mile and he is at home in Class 4 handicaps. This drop back in class and trip should suit and he has every chance to bounce back.

Read more:

Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, April 28 from Epsom, Lingfield, Punchestown and Yarmouth

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Epsom

Tom Segal reckons a Cheltenham Festival flop can bounce back as he takes on two favourites on day one at Punchestown

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.