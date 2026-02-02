- More
The Punt Acca: Jason Leahy with three fancies from Fairyhouse, Taunton and Wolverhampton on Tuesday
Three horses to include in a treble on Tuesday
Springhill Warrior (1.50 Fairyhouse)
Springhill Warrior looks to have found a good opportunity to go one better than his two seconds so far over hurdles, having run well last time at Punchestown when second to I Started A Joke, who franked the form on Sunday at the DRF when finishing runner-up in a hot handicap. That form sets the standard and, proven on testing ground, he should be tough to beat.
Beauty In The Park (2.45 Taunton)
Beauty In The Park left her disappointing fifth on her hurdles debut behind last time when second after a wind op over course and distance. She was ridden more aggressively, and the front two pulled clear of the remainder, so that looks a solid piece of form. She looked to cope with heavy conditions in a bumper last year, and can go one better with Harry Cobden taking over in the saddle.
Harlequin Bay (6.30 Wolverhampton)
Harlequin Bay has posted back-to-back seconds on the all-weather since his debut fifth at Hamilton in May. His latest run at Newcastle has received a boost, with the third coming out and winning on his next start. This looks a weak race and shouldn’t take much winning. He should go close to opening his account.
