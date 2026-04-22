The Punt Acca: Jason Leahy with fancies at Gowran Park and Perth on Wednesday

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Barlovento (2.10 Perth)

Barlovento drops slightly in class and has shown improvement since going chasing and having wind surgery. He was second on his debut over fences before getting off the mark at Kempton when stepped up in trip. He disappointed in a competitive handicap at Cheltenham behind Jordans Cross and was again well beaten when third last time at Kempton. He can be a tricky ride, but if Sean Bowen can get the best out of him, he looks well handicapped.

No Drama This End (2.40 Perth)

No Drama This End bids to bounce back after his run at the Cheltenham Festival, where everything went wrong, so a line can be drawn through that effort. He is the class act in the race, having looked very exciting when winning two Grade 2s and a Grade 1 before losing his unbeaten record over hurdles. This step up in trip should be just what he needs, and he looks tough to beat.

Sindagan (5.18 Gowran Park)

Sindagan is related to several winners and made an encouraging debut at Naas in September, when finishing behind Port Ferdinand. He failed to build on that effort next time, finishing fourth at the Curragh, but he was gelded before his return at Naas and showed improvement when runner-up. The form has been franked by the third winning since. With Colin Keane booked and first-time cheekpieces fitted, he looks capable of improving again and can get off the mark.

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