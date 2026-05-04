The Punt Acca: Jack Haynes's three horse racing tips at Bath, Kempton and Warwick on Monday

Great Dance (2.40 Warwick)

Great Dance ran well in two starts over hurdles at the back end of last season, most recently finishing fourth in a Listed mares' novice hurdle at Haydock, and can take advantage of this drop in grade. The Chester Williams-trained five-year-old was a bumper winner and sets the standard in this contest.

Marengo Storm (3.10 Kempton)

This £100,000 yearling buy shaped with promise when fifth on his debut at Kempton last month and the form has worked out well, with the second winning on his handicap debut next time, the third and fourth finishing first and second in a Southwell novice and the sixth finishing a neck second in a maiden. Any improvement for that initial experience should see him go well in what looks a weaker race.

Mali Star (5.10 Bath)

Jack Channon's three-year-old was well backed when third at this track last week and his effort can be marked up given he was denied a clear run at a crucial stage. He finished off well from an unpromising position and should be hard to beat off the same mark.

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