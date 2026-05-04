- More
The Punt Acca: Jack Haynes's three horse racing tips at Bath, Kempton and Warwick on Monday
Three horses to include in a treble
Great Dance (2.40 Warwick)
Great Dance ran well in two starts over hurdles at the back end of last season, most recently finishing fourth in a Listed mares' novice hurdle at Haydock, and can take advantage of this drop in grade. The Chester Williams-trained five-year-old was a bumper winner and sets the standard in this contest.
Marengo Storm (3.10 Kempton)
This £100,000 yearling buy shaped with promise when fifth on his debut at Kempton last month and the form has worked out well, with the second winning on his handicap debut next time, the third and fourth finishing first and second in a Southwell novice and the sixth finishing a neck second in a maiden. Any improvement for that initial experience should see him go well in what looks a weaker race.
Mali Star (5.10 Bath)
Jack Channon's three-year-old was well backed when third at this track last week and his effort can be marked up given he was denied a clear run at a crucial stage. He finished off well from an unpromising position and should be hard to beat off the same mark.
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inThe Punt Acca
Last updated
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three tips at Ascot and Newmarket on Friday
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three tips for day three of the Punchestown festival on Thursday
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp with three tips for Bath and Punchestown on Wednesday
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter with three fancies from Epsom on Tuesday
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three fancies from Bath and Naas on Monday
- Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- Premier League betting offer: Get 50-1 Man Utd or 60-1 Liverpool with Paddy Power
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Manchester United vs Liverpool
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Man United vs Liverpool with Betfair
- Best 1,000 Guineas 2026 betting offers and free bets worth £650
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three tips at Ascot and Newmarket on Friday
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three tips for day three of the Punchestown festival on Thursday
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp with three tips for Bath and Punchestown on Wednesday
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter with three fancies from Epsom on Tuesday
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three fancies from Bath and Naas on Monday
- Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- Premier League betting offer: Get 50-1 Man Utd or 60-1 Liverpool with Paddy Power
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Manchester United vs Liverpool
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Man United vs Liverpool with Betfair
- Best 1,000 Guineas 2026 betting offers and free bets worth £650