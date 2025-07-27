The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson with three tips from Ayr and Yarmouth on Monday

Rolling Luck (3.47 Yarmouth)

Rolling Luck improved for the step up in trip when narrowly beaten in a similar event over course and distance last time, doing well to beaten just a neck having been held up in a steadily run race. Being by New Bay, he should be suited by this softer ground and can go one better with Alec Voikhansky claiming a valuable 3lb.

Hornsea Bay (4.05 Ayr)

Hornsea Bay has shaped better than the results suggest the last twice since being gelded, giving it a good go from the front in testing conditions at Epsom last month (didn't look happy on the track) before a luckless fourth at Doncaster three weeks ago (denied a clear run and then hampered). He looks well handicapped off this 1lb lower mark and could take some beating granted more luck in running.

Hinitsa Bay (4.55 Yarmouth)

The closing handicap may have plenty of runners, but Hinitsa Bay, who scored comfortably over course and distance three weeks ago, looks like the only progressive one in the field and should have no problem following up off a 4lb higher mark.

Read more . . .

Richard Birch's play of the day at Ayr

Free horse racing tips for Monday, July 28, at Galway, Southwell and Windsor

Pricewise is red-hot after 22-1, 10-1, 10-1, 7-1 and 7-1 winners at Royal Ascot - make sure you never miss out by joining Racing Post+ Ultimate for £20 when you sign up via web using code PRICEWISE20 – that's a whopping 60% discount. Available only to new and returning customers. Subscription will auto-renew at £49.95 unless you call our cancellation line to cancel. Sign up now.