- More
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson with three fancies from Kempton, Leopardstown and Wolverhampton on Monday
Three horses to include in a treble on Monday
Doctor Steinberg (1.15 Leopardstown)
Doctor Steinberg made a bright start over hurdles when winning comfortably at Galway in October and looked even better when following up in a Grade 2 at Navan last month. That form has been well advertised by the runner-up, who won a Grade 2 at Doncaster next time, and he should relish this longer trip.
Youdecide (1.47 Kempton)
Youdecide improved for the step up in trip when making light work of an opening handicap mark of 90 in a 2m4½f event at Huntingdon in March and can have excuses made for his three subsequent defeats over hurdles. He was always likely to make a better chaser than hurdler, having won a heavy-ground point before joining Ben Pauling, and he acquitted himself well over an inadequate trip when fourth behind a couple of subsequent winners on his debut over fences at Warwick last time. He'll benefit from this big step up in distance on a right-handed track (jumped right last time) and can prove himself better than a mark of 99.
Market House (7.30 Wolverhampton)
Market House caught the eye on his return to the Flat here last time, staying on well from the back to take fifth over an inadequate trip on his first start since wind surgery, and that form has been franked with subsequent victories for the winner and third (two times). He showed good form on Tapeta over longer trips early last year, with form figures of 31122, including a three-quarter-length defeat to Zephlyn, who won two of his next three starts, on his sole start at this distance last March. The tongue-tie that he wore for those efforts returns and he could well have more to offer back up in trip.
Read more here
Free horse racing tips for Monday, February 2, at Kempton, Southwell and Leopardstown
Richard Birch's play of the day at Southwell
Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inThe Punt Acca
Last updated
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson with three fancies from Musselburgh and Market Rasen on Sunday
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson with three fancies from Sandown and Musselburgh on Saturday
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three fancies at Catterick and Southwell on Friday
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's first tip has struck at 5-2 - find out his other two fancies at Ayr and Wincanton
- The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper with three fancies at Kempton on Wednesday
- Tottenham vs Manchester City betting offer: Get 50-1 a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Tottenham vs Manchester City Ladbrokes betting offer: get 40-1 on a card to be shown
- Tottenham vs Man City betting offer: Get 50-1 odds for Haaland to have a shot on target with Coral
- Paddy Power Dublin Racing Festival Sunday offer: bet £10, get £60 in free bets
- Dublin Racing Festival Sunday betting offer: Sky Bet boosts Final Demand to 50-1
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson with three fancies from Musselburgh and Market Rasen on Sunday
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson with three fancies from Sandown and Musselburgh on Saturday
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three fancies at Catterick and Southwell on Friday
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's first tip has struck at 5-2 - find out his other two fancies at Ayr and Wincanton
- The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper with three fancies at Kempton on Wednesday
- Tottenham vs Manchester City betting offer: Get 50-1 a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Tottenham vs Manchester City Ladbrokes betting offer: get 40-1 on a card to be shown
- Tottenham vs Man City betting offer: Get 50-1 odds for Haaland to have a shot on target with Coral
- Paddy Power Dublin Racing Festival Sunday offer: bet £10, get £60 in free bets
- Dublin Racing Festival Sunday betting offer: Sky Bet boosts Final Demand to 50-1