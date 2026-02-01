The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson with three fancies from Kempton, Leopardstown and Wolverhampton on Monday

Doctor Steinberg (1.15 Leopardstown)

Doctor Steinberg made a bright start over hurdles when winning comfortably at Galway in October and looked even better when following up in a Grade 2 at Navan last month. That form has been well advertised by the runner-up, who won a Grade 2 at Doncaster next time, and he should relish this longer trip.

Youdecide (1.47 Kempton)

Youdecide improved for the step up in trip when making light work of an opening handicap mark of 90 in a 2m4½f event at Huntingdon in March and can have excuses made for his three subsequent defeats over hurdles. He was always likely to make a better chaser than hurdler, having won a heavy-ground point before joining Ben Pauling, and he acquitted himself well over an inadequate trip when fourth behind a couple of subsequent winners on his debut over fences at Warwick last time. He'll benefit from this big step up in distance on a right-handed track (jumped right last time) and can prove himself better than a mark of 99.

Market House (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Market House caught the eye on his return to the Flat here last time, staying on well from the back to take fifth over an inadequate trip on his first start since wind surgery, and that form has been franked with subsequent victories for the winner and third (two times). He showed good form on Tapeta over longer trips early last year, with form figures of 31122, including a three-quarter-length defeat to Zephlyn, who won two of his next three starts, on his sole start at this distance last March. The tongue-tie that he wore for those efforts returns and he could well have more to offer back up in trip.

