The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson with three fancies from Exeter on Friday

Kitty Foyle (1.15 Exeter)

Kitty Foyle was highly tried after beating the now 121-rated Leloopa on her hurdling debut at Newton Abbot last September and, after a couple of good efforts on the Flat in the summer, she shaped nicely on her return at Stratford last month. A 1lb drop leaves her on an attractive mark, especially as this slightly longer trip on a more testing track should suit.

JPR One (2.25 Exeter)

JPR One beat subsequent three-time Grade 2 winner Djelo, who was in receipt of 2lb, in this race on last season's reappearance before following up with a solid third in the Grade 1 Tingle Creek at Sandown. He couldn't build on that in the spring, but the break should have done him good and he's just 4lb higher than when winning this race 12 months ago.

Theonewedreamof (3.35 Exeter)

Theonewedreamof shaped promisingly on her stable debut over 2m3½f for Dan Skelton at Chepstow, sticking on well to chase home one who had a prep. A 2m6f winner for her former trainer, she should be suited by stepping up trip and looks a big player off the same mark as last time.

