The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson with three fancies from Cheltenham and Doncaster on Friday

Kingston Queen (12.05 Cheltenham)

Kingston Queen, third in the Grade 2 mares' bumper at Aintree, looked good when making a winning hurdling debut at Chepstow last month, beating a subsequent winner by seven lengths. The drop back in trip shouldn't be an issue and she's open to further improvement.

Top Target (12.15 Doncaster)

Top Target was a close third on his seasonal reappearance/chasing debut despite racing over an inadequate trip on ground likely too quick and not being helped by pecking on landing after the second last. He achieved his career-best Racing Post Rating over 2m5½f and has won a 3m point, so this longer trip should suit, and the easier underfoot conditions should in his favour. He's just 1lb higher than last time and hails from an in-form stable (46 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight).

Lucky Manifest (3.35 Cheltenham)

Lucky Manifest has done well since joining Tom Lacey, comfortably landing a 2m6½f handicap hurdle at Kelso before taking second in a 2m5f handicap hurdle at Cheltenham last time, going down by a length to a subsequent winner. He has shaped as if this extra distance would suit and is open to more improvement.

