The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson with three fancies from Cheltenham and Doncaster on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday

Kingston Queen (12.05 Cheltenham)

Kingston Queen, third in the Grade 2 mares' bumper at Aintree, looked good when making a winning hurdling debut at Chepstow last month, beating a subsequent winner by seven lengths. The drop back in trip shouldn't be an issue and she's open to further improvement.

Top Target (12.15 Doncaster)

Top Target was a close third on his seasonal reappearance/chasing debut despite racing over an inadequate trip on ground likely too quick and not being helped by pecking on landing after the second last. He achieved his career-best Racing Post Rating over 2m5½f and has won a 3m point, so this longer trip should suit, and the easier underfoot conditions should in his favour. He's just 1lb higher than last time and hails from an in-form stable (46 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight).

Lucky Manifest (3.35 Cheltenham)

Lucky Manifest has done well since joining Tom Lacey, comfortably landing a 2m6½f handicap hurdle at Kelso before taking second in a 2m5f handicap hurdle at Cheltenham last time, going down by a length to a subsequent winner. He has shaped as if this extra distance would suit and is open to more improvement.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

