The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson with three fancies at Beverley and Warwick on Thursday

Ventura Express (2.52 Beverley)

Ventura Express went mightily close to breaking his all-weather duck at Newcastle last month, going down by just a neck to Juan Les Pins, who has franked that effort with form figures of 213 since. He's better on turf and goes particularly well at Beverley, with three visits yielding two course-and-distance wins and a second. He has dropped 7lb below his last winning mark and should get a nice tow into this from the inside stall.

Theonewedreamof (3.00 Warwick)

This series final had likely been the target for Theonewedreamof, who relished a first crack at a staying trip when winning comfortably at Exeter in November. She qualified for this event at Cheltenham in December when going down by just half a length to Party Vibes, who is 4lb worse off, and bounced back from a couple of defeats on soft ground when third at Leicester last time, when looking a touch outpaced before staying on again over 2m4f. This test should suit her well.

Coolree (4.52 Beverley)

The return to Beverley looks ideal for Coolree, who has course-and-distance form figures of 112, with all those coming off higher marks in a better class than he is today. It's easy to look past two below-par efforts on the all-weather since joining Sam England, given he was taking his record in that sphere to 0-16, and a return to form looks likely.

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