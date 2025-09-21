Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:45 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:45 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingThe Punt Acca

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins tipped two winners on Sunday and has three Monday selections

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday

Passing Thought (2.23 Hamilton)

Ed Walker's daughter of Showcasing was beaten a head by Planet Seeker at Goodwood last time and the winner has since finished third in the Group 3 Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes. Passing Thought receives weight from all four of her rivals and should get off the mark at the third attempt.

Hill Station (2.30 Fontwell)

Finished more than 20 lengths ahead of a subsequent winner at Stratford last time and a 5lb rise should not prevent him from recording back-to-back wins under Luke Scott.

Gold Link (5.20 Fontwell)

The nine-year-old chased home a subsequent two-time winner at Uttoxeter in July before going one better over this course and distance last time. Gold Link has won off a stone higher rating than his revised hurdles mark of 106 over fences and Harry Cobden is a positive jockey booking.

Read more . . .

Richard Birch's play of the day at Hamilton  

Free horse racing tips for Monday, September 22 at Fontwell, Leicester and Wolverhampton  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inThe Punt Acca

Last updated

iconCopy
more inThe Punt Acca
more inBetting offers
more inThe Punt Acca
more inBetting offers