The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins tipped two winners on Sunday and has three Monday selections

Passing Thought (2.23 Hamilton)

Ed Walker's daughter of Showcasing was beaten a head by Planet Seeker at Goodwood last time and the winner has since finished third in the Group 3 Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes. Passing Thought receives weight from all four of her rivals and should get off the mark at the third attempt.

Hill Station (2.30 Fontwell)

Finished more than 20 lengths ahead of a subsequent winner at Stratford last time and a 5lb rise should not prevent him from recording back-to-back wins under Luke Scott.

Gold Link (5.20 Fontwell)

The nine-year-old chased home a subsequent two-time winner at Uttoxeter in July before going one better over this course and distance last time. Gold Link has won off a stone higher rating than his revised hurdles mark of 106 over fences and Harry Cobden is a positive jockey booking.

Read more . . .

Richard Birch's play of the day at Hamilton

Free horse racing tips for Monday, September 22 at Fontwell, Leicester and Wolverhampton

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.