Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Pontefract and Uttoxeter on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Louie The Legend 2.25 Pontefract @ 7-2

Justified favouritism dropped back to 1m at Nottingham (good) last time, beating a subsequent scorer; respected back up 4lb.

Time Tells All 3.25 Pontefract @ 5-2

Finally opened his account with a 3l success at Beverley (1m2f) last time; with that form solid, he warrants respect back up 6lb.

Keel Strand 3.37 Uttoxeter @ 11-4

Improving five-year-old who comes here after three consecutive wins at Newton Abbot (2m5f-3m2f, good); hiked up in grade today but the form of his latest success was recently given a boost by the clear runner-up; needs to be taken very seriously.

Crystal Mer 5.07 Uttoxeter @ 4-1

Landed a gamble on stable debut over 2m here and might well have defied the 10lb rise on his return visit had he kept himself closer to the winner; up another 4lb but this longer trip promises to help him.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on.

Do you want to quickly work out the potential returns for your Lucky 15 bet? Check out the Racing Post's Bet Calculator to manage your bet accurately.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.