Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr, Southwell, Windsor and Yarmouth on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Rogue Dynasty 2.15 Yarmouth - @3-1

Maiden from five starts for David Loughnane but made an immediate impression for new yard when scoring at Chester (7f, good) 17 days ago in a first-time hood (retained); should show further improvement off 3lb higher and must be on the shortlist.

Zuffolo 4.40 Ayr - @15-8

Won this last year (good) when 1lb higher and returned to form when third at Catterick (5f, good to soft) latest; big player if backing up that run.

Jax Edge 5.30 Windsor - @11-8

Ended last year with two Wolverhampton wins (6f, AW) and she's gone close at Chepstow (6f, good to firm) in her two starts this season; up 2lb but she remains feasibly treated and is a big player on this drop back in grade.

Frostmagic 9.00 Southwell - @9-4

Won at Doncaster (1m2f) in May and over 1m4f here last month, and close third at Leicester (1m2f) last time when a stumble didn't help; the cheekpieces adopted last time are retained; strong claims.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on.

Do you want to quickly work out the potential returns for your Lucky 15 bet? Check out the Racing Post's Bet Calculator to manage your bet accurately.

