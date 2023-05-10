Promising fillies look set to further O'Donoghue's burgeoning reputation - our expert marks your card



Trainer: John O'Donoghue

9th, 7f maiden, Gowran Park, May 3

After a good second season which almost included a Royal Ascot winner, Currabeg trainer John O'Donoghue has started the season well with some horses who look future winners, and two of his make this week's column.

This newcomer ran a promising race in this Gowran maiden, despite little going right. She lost all chance by being both slowly away and sluggish into stride. She was last for most of the race and struggled to pick up, but there were encouraging late signs as she began to run on a furlong out and saw it out well to the line.

A home-bred filly by Expert Eye, she's related to plenty of winners up to 1m2f and this performance suggests that stepping up to least a mile will suit her well.

John O'Donoghue: gave debuts to two promising fillies last week Credit: Patrick McCann



Kevin Coleman

4th, 5f two-year-old maiden, Cork, May 5

The first two-year-old to be featured in the column this season and it's hard to imagine a notebook this filly will not have entered after this debut.

She blew the start and any chance of winning. She was left a few lengths and consequently was at the back of the field for most of the race as they went a decent pace in the conditions. It took her a while to realise what was required, but inside the final furlong she began to run on, passing most of the field to finish fourth, beaten less than three lengths.

She is by Sioux Nation and most winners in her family were successful over a mile or further. Stepping up to 6f should not be difficult and she looks capable of winning a maiden. How she handles better ground will be of interest too.



Ken Condon

8th, 1m fillies' maiden, Naas, May 6

A big-field fillies' maiden rounded off the Naas card on Saturday and it looks likely to produce a few winners. It will be disappointing if this Ken Condon-trained newcomer is not not one of them.

Ken Condon: trains Muhaarar's Girl, who should improve a good deal for her first run Credit: Patrick McCann

Restrained some way off the lead early on, she was not in a position to launch much of a challenge turning in and took her time to get going, but she began to keep on from well over a furlong out. Under not much more than hands and heels, she stayed on well inside the last and galloped all the way to the line. She's likely to be a fairly typical newcomer from this stable in that she'll improve a good deal for the experience.

By Muhaarar, she has a good deal of speed in her pedigree, but looks likely to buck that trend as a mile looks to be on the sharp side for her. She's likely to be upped to 1m2f or maybe even 1m4f quite quickly.



John O'Donoghue

5th, 1m2f fillies' maiden, Leopardstown, May 7

This home-bred newcomer settled off the pace in a race in which they went quickly up front. She couldn't get close to the leaders but stuck to her task well inside the last furlong without showing any real turn of foot, and looks likely to stay well.

A daughter of Lope De Vega, the soft ground will have suited her. She has a mix of speed and stamina in her pedigree, from top sprinter Attraction to a 2m hurdles winner. She looks as though she probably needs further, and up-close analysis reveals she has only one eye.

**Sunday's winners (8-1) and (4-1) were highlighted in Dark Horses.

