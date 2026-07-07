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TippingWeekend Focus
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'I can't believe you can still get odds of 20-1' - Harry Wilson returns with five ante-post fancies this weekend
The top tipster with his early picks for Saturday at Newmarket and York
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Published on inWeekend Focus - Harry Wilson
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more inWeekend Focus - Harry Wilson
- 'He could prove a cut above handicaps' - Harry Wilson returns with five ante-post fancies this weekend
- 'I've had him in mind for the Northumberland Plate for some time' - Harry Wilson returns with four ante-post fancies this weekend
- 'The booking of Ryan Moore looks a statement of intent' - Harry Wilson returns with four ante-post fancies this weekend
- 'His opening mark may well underestimate him' - Harry Wilson returns with four ante-post fancies for Derby day
- 'There is no way he should be a double-figure price' - Harry Wilson returns with four ante-post fancies for the weekend action
more inWeekend Focus - Harry Wilson
- 'He could prove a cut above handicaps' - Harry Wilson returns with five ante-post fancies this weekend
- 'I've had him in mind for the Northumberland Plate for some time' - Harry Wilson returns with four ante-post fancies this weekend
- 'The booking of Ryan Moore looks a statement of intent' - Harry Wilson returns with four ante-post fancies this weekend
- 'His opening mark may well underestimate him' - Harry Wilson returns with four ante-post fancies for Derby day
- 'There is no way he should be a double-figure price' - Harry Wilson returns with four ante-post fancies for the weekend action