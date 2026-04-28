Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingWeekend Focus
premium
'He could be anything and is worth a bet in the 2,000 Guineas' - Harry Wilson takes aim at the weekend ante-post markets
The top tipster with his picks for the Guineas meeting at Newmarket
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every day on racingpost.com.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inWeekend Focus - Harry Wilson
Last updated
Copy
more inWeekend Focus - Harry Wilson
- 'He has plenty of form that entitles him to be better than his mark' - Harry Wilson takes aim at the weekend ante-post markets
- Harry Wilson nailed an 8-1 winner at Aintree - now he has six ante-post fancies for Saturday
- 'He looks overpriced for one who was good enough to run in Grade 1 novices last season' - Harry Wilson with four fancies for Saturday
- 'He looks overpriced for a trainer in flying form' - Harry Wilson with five ante-post fancies for Saturday's action
- 'She won on this card 12 months ago and is likely to be primed' - Harry Wilson with four ante-post fancies for the return of the Flat
more inWeekend Focus - Harry Wilson
- 'He has plenty of form that entitles him to be better than his mark' - Harry Wilson takes aim at the weekend ante-post markets
- Harry Wilson nailed an 8-1 winner at Aintree - now he has six ante-post fancies for Saturday
- 'He looks overpriced for one who was good enough to run in Grade 1 novices last season' - Harry Wilson with four fancies for Saturday
- 'He looks overpriced for a trainer in flying form' - Harry Wilson with five ante-post fancies for Saturday's action
- 'She won on this card 12 months ago and is likely to be primed' - Harry Wilson with four ante-post fancies for the return of the Flat