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'You don't need to be Einstein to see he has a huge chance' - Denis Harney's picks on the final day of the Punchestown festival
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Published on inView from Ireland
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more inView from Ireland
- 'He's a big player who could be nicely ahead of his rating' - Denis Harney with two tips on day four of the Punchestown festival
- 'These conditions should bring out the best in him' - Conor Fennelly's best bets on day two at Punchestown on Wednesday
- 'It's form that shouldn't be underestimated' - Conor Fennelly's best bets at Punchestown on Tuesday
- 'The step up to a mile should unlock further improvement and he makes plenty of appeal' - Denis Harney with two tips at Naas on Monday
- 'He should be winning off this mark soon' - Conor Fennelly with three tips from Saturday's two fixtures
more inBetting offers
more inView from Ireland
- 'He's a big player who could be nicely ahead of his rating' - Denis Harney with two tips on day four of the Punchestown festival
- 'These conditions should bring out the best in him' - Conor Fennelly's best bets on day two at Punchestown on Wednesday
- 'It's form that shouldn't be underestimated' - Conor Fennelly's best bets at Punchestown on Tuesday
- 'The step up to a mile should unlock further improvement and he makes plenty of appeal' - Denis Harney with two tips at Naas on Monday
- 'He should be winning off this mark soon' - Conor Fennelly with three tips from Saturday's two fixtures
more inBetting offers