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TippingView from Ireland
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'This may have been the plan for a while' - David Jennings bids to follow up his 2pts 9-2 winner this week
Our expert with his best bet in Ireland
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Published on inView from Ireland
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more inView from Ireland
- 'He has to go close' - Conor Fennelly with three selections at the Curragh on Saturday
- 'He's well treated on his best form' - Denis Harney with two tips at Dundalk
- 'Not even a 10lb rise will stop him' - David Jennings is mad keen on an improving chaser at Clonmel on Thursday
- 'He's definitely better than his opening mark' - Conor Fennelly with a 3pt fancy at Naas on Sunday
- David Jennings has fired in a 16-5 winner and has a strong fancy in the feature at Navan's final jumps fixture of the season
more inView from Ireland
- 'He has to go close' - Conor Fennelly with three selections at the Curragh on Saturday
- 'He's well treated on his best form' - Denis Harney with two tips at Dundalk
- 'Not even a 10lb rise will stop him' - David Jennings is mad keen on an improving chaser at Clonmel on Thursday
- 'He's definitely better than his opening mark' - Conor Fennelly with a 3pt fancy at Naas on Sunday
- David Jennings has fired in a 16-5 winner and has a strong fancy in the feature at Navan's final jumps fixture of the season