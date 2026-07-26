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TippingDenis Harney
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'This looks like a fantastic opportunity' - Denis Harney with two tips at Galway on Monday
Our tipster with his best bets for the opening day of the big meeting
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Published on inView from Ireland
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more inView from Ireland
- 'She's looked a winner in waiting' - Denis Harney with two standout bets at Gowran Park
- Conor Fennelly is taking on Aidan O'Brien's potential future star at Leopardstown on Thursday
- 'He can continue his stable's cracking form' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Ballinrobe on Tuesday
- 'He's by far the best bet on the card' - David Jennings has a very strong fancy at Ballinrobe on Monday
- Alan Sweetman has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip at the Curragh on Sunday
more inView from Ireland
- 'She's looked a winner in waiting' - Denis Harney with two standout bets at Gowran Park
- Conor Fennelly is taking on Aidan O'Brien's potential future star at Leopardstown on Thursday
- 'He can continue his stable's cracking form' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Ballinrobe on Tuesday
- 'He's by far the best bet on the card' - David Jennings has a very strong fancy at Ballinrobe on Monday
- Alan Sweetman has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip at the Curragh on Sunday