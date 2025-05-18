Free Bets
Next race unavailable
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Free Bets
next race off
Next race unavailable
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Tipping
premium
'The shorter trip is close to his optimum' - Alan Sweetman with two tips from Roscommon
Our tipster with his best bets from Ireland
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inView from Ireland
Last updated
Copy
more inView from Ireland
- Back this classy filly to score at Naas - and get on her at 20-1 for Royal Ascot
- David Jennings has had recent winners at 14-1, 15-2, 7-1 and 5-2 - can he continue his hot streak at Navan?
- 'That form seems key and he's the one to beat' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Leopardstown on Friday
- 'She has comfortably the best form' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Clonmel on Thursday
- 'That run in third was by far a career best' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Tipperary on Wednesday
more inView from Ireland
- Back this classy filly to score at Naas - and get on her at 20-1 for Royal Ascot
- David Jennings has had recent winners at 14-1, 15-2, 7-1 and 5-2 - can he continue his hot streak at Navan?
- 'That form seems key and he's the one to beat' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Leopardstown on Friday
- 'She has comfortably the best form' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Clonmel on Thursday
- 'That run in third was by far a career best' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Tipperary on Wednesday