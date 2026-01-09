Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingView from Ireland
premium
'The jockey's 5lb claim is an asset and the trainer is rampant' - Alan Sweetman with two tips from Fairyhouse
Our expert with his best bets from across the Irish Sea
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inView from Ireland
Last updated
Copy
more inView from Ireland
- 'This is a really good horse and his early odds look a gift' - David Jennings has four fancies for Sunday's classy card at Punchestown
- 'He should be able to win against this opposition' - Denis Harney with two tips at Naas on Friday
- 'Her turn may have arrived' - Denis Harney with two tips at Clonmel on Thursday
- Alan Sweetman's first tip at Cork won at 5-2 and he has one more selection in the next race
- 'He's one who could be underestimated in the market' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Tramore
more inBetting offers
more inView from Ireland
- 'This is a really good horse and his early odds look a gift' - David Jennings has four fancies for Sunday's classy card at Punchestown
- 'He should be able to win against this opposition' - Denis Harney with two tips at Naas on Friday
- 'Her turn may have arrived' - Denis Harney with two tips at Clonmel on Thursday
- Alan Sweetman's first tip at Cork won at 5-2 and he has one more selection in the next race
- 'He's one who could be underestimated in the market' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Tramore
more inBetting offers