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TippingView from Ireland
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'She's more than capable of getting the job done' - Denis Harney with his best bets at Punchestown on Wednesday
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Published on inView from Ireland
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more inView from Ireland
- 'She's the clear top-rated runner on Racing Post Ratings' - Alan Sweetman with his best bets in Ireland on Tuesday
- 'I'd be surprised if she can't reach the standard required' - Conor Fennelly's best bets in Ireland on Monday
- 'There could be more to come' - Denis Harney with his best bets across the cards in Ireland on Sunday
- 'She looks like an improving mare' - Denis Harney with two tips at Killarney on Saturday
- 'It looks like a gilt-edged opportunity' - Denis Harney with two tips at Ballinrobe on Friday
more inView from Ireland
- 'She's the clear top-rated runner on Racing Post Ratings' - Alan Sweetman with his best bets in Ireland on Tuesday
- 'I'd be surprised if she can't reach the standard required' - Conor Fennelly's best bets in Ireland on Monday
- 'There could be more to come' - Denis Harney with his best bets across the cards in Ireland on Sunday
- 'She looks like an improving mare' - Denis Harney with two tips at Killarney on Saturday
- 'It looks like a gilt-edged opportunity' - Denis Harney with two tips at Ballinrobe on Friday