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'She looks like an improving mare' - Denis Harney with two tips at Killarney on Saturday
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Published on inView from Ireland
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more inView from Ireland
- 'It looks like a gilt-edged opportunity' - Denis Harney with two tips at Ballinrobe on Friday
- 'She won't need to improve to win again' - Denis Harney with two tips at Wexford on Thursday
- 'She'll be hard to beat for a stable in form' - Conor Fennelly's best bets at Gowran Park on Tuesday
- 'He's likely to improve considerably' - Alan Sweetman with two fancies at the Curragh and Down Royal on Monday
- 'He appears very well-handicapped' - Conor Fennelly's best bets at Cork on Sunday
more inView from Ireland
- 'It looks like a gilt-edged opportunity' - Denis Harney with two tips at Ballinrobe on Friday
- 'She won't need to improve to win again' - Denis Harney with two tips at Wexford on Thursday
- 'She'll be hard to beat for a stable in form' - Conor Fennelly's best bets at Gowran Park on Tuesday
- 'He's likely to improve considerably' - Alan Sweetman with two fancies at the Curragh and Down Royal on Monday
- 'He appears very well-handicapped' - Conor Fennelly's best bets at Cork on Sunday