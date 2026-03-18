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'Kennedy's presence is significant because he rode his stablemate to land a gamble at Tipperary' - Alan Sweetman with two tips for Cork
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Published on inView from Ireland
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more inView from Ireland
- 'He's the obvious choice' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on St Patrick's Day
- 'He'll adore the ground and will be tough to beat' - Conor Fennelly with two tips at the Curragh as the Flat returns
- 'She's a massive price' - find out Conor Fennelly's expert advice for day four of the Cheltenham Festival
- Conor Fennelly's bet of the week returned at 15-2 on Tuesday - find out his expert advice for day three of the Cheltenham Festival
- 'He's my nap of the week' - Conor Fennelly's expert advice on day two of the Cheltenham Festival
more inBetting offers
more inView from Ireland
- 'He's the obvious choice' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on St Patrick's Day
- 'He'll adore the ground and will be tough to beat' - Conor Fennelly with two tips at the Curragh as the Flat returns
- 'She's a massive price' - find out Conor Fennelly's expert advice for day four of the Cheltenham Festival
- Conor Fennelly's bet of the week returned at 15-2 on Tuesday - find out his expert advice for day three of the Cheltenham Festival
- 'He's my nap of the week' - Conor Fennelly's expert advice on day two of the Cheltenham Festival
more inBetting offers