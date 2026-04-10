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TippingView from Ireland
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'It's hard to see her out of the top three' - Denis Harney with three selections on Grand National day at Aintree
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Published on inView from Ireland
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more inView from Ireland
- 'He could make up into a smart performer this season' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Leopardstown on Sunday
- 'This race could suit him' - Denis Harney with two Irish-trained tips on day two of Aintree
- 'She should prove hard to beat' - Denis Harney with two Irish-trained tips for the first day of the Aintree festival
- 'Her opening mark looks lenient' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Gowran on Wednesday
- David Jennings has struck with 5-4 and 6-1 winners and has a 16-1 fancy in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse
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more inView from Ireland
- 'He could make up into a smart performer this season' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Leopardstown on Sunday
- 'This race could suit him' - Denis Harney with two Irish-trained tips on day two of Aintree
- 'She should prove hard to beat' - Denis Harney with two Irish-trained tips for the first day of the Aintree festival
- 'Her opening mark looks lenient' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Gowran on Wednesday
- David Jennings has struck with 5-4 and 6-1 winners and has a 16-1 fancy in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse
more inBetting offers
- Betfred betting offer: get 40-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov tonight
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov
- Get 50-1 for over 0.5 goals in Chelsea vs Man City
- Grand National grey horses: tips & odds + get 7 each way places with Sky Bet
- Grand National 2026: start time, runners, odds & key details