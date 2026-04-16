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TippingView from Ireland
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'He's performed to a good enough level to win this' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Ballinrobe on Friday
Our tipster with his best bets of the day in Ireland
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Published on inView from Ireland
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more inView from Ireland
- Alan Sweetman struck with an 11-4 winner on Tuesday and has two Thursday fancies at Limerick
- David Jennings struck with winners at 6-1, 9-4 and 5-4 in his last tipping column and has four fancies at Leopardstown on Wednesday
- 'Her opening mark could prove lenient' - Alan Sweetman with two fancies at Clonmel on Tuesday
- 'He could make up into a smart performer this season' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Leopardstown on Sunday
- 'It's hard to see her out of the top three' - Denis Harney with three selections on Grand National day at Aintree
more inView from Ireland
- Alan Sweetman struck with an 11-4 winner on Tuesday and has two Thursday fancies at Limerick
- David Jennings struck with winners at 6-1, 9-4 and 5-4 in his last tipping column and has four fancies at Leopardstown on Wednesday
- 'Her opening mark could prove lenient' - Alan Sweetman with two fancies at Clonmel on Tuesday
- 'He could make up into a smart performer this season' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Leopardstown on Sunday
- 'It's hard to see her out of the top three' - Denis Harney with three selections on Grand National day at Aintree