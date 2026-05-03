Free Bets
Next race unavailable
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Free Bets
next race off
Next race unavailable
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingView from Ireland
premium
'He's likely to improve considerably' - Alan Sweetman with two fancies at the Curragh and Down Royal on Monday
Our tipster with his best bets of the day in Ireland
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every day on racingpost.com.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inView from Ireland
Last updated
Copy
more inView from Ireland
- 'He appears very well-handicapped' - Conor Fennelly's best bets at Cork on Sunday
- 'You don't need to be Einstein to see he has a huge chance' - Denis Harney's picks on the final day of the Punchestown festival
- 'He's a big player who could be nicely ahead of his rating' - Denis Harney with two tips on day four of the Punchestown festival
- 'These conditions should bring out the best in him' - Conor Fennelly's best bets on day two at Punchestown on Wednesday
- 'It's form that shouldn't be underestimated' - Conor Fennelly's best bets at Punchestown on Tuesday
more inBetting offers
- Premier League betting offer: Get 50-1 Man Utd or 60-1 Liverpool with Paddy Power
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Manchester United vs Liverpool
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Man United vs Liverpool with Betfair
- Best 1,000 Guineas 2026 betting offers and free bets worth £650
- Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
more inView from Ireland
- 'He appears very well-handicapped' - Conor Fennelly's best bets at Cork on Sunday
- 'You don't need to be Einstein to see he has a huge chance' - Denis Harney's picks on the final day of the Punchestown festival
- 'He's a big player who could be nicely ahead of his rating' - Denis Harney with two tips on day four of the Punchestown festival
- 'These conditions should bring out the best in him' - Conor Fennelly's best bets on day two at Punchestown on Wednesday
- 'It's form that shouldn't be underestimated' - Conor Fennelly's best bets at Punchestown on Tuesday
more inBetting offers
- Premier League betting offer: Get 50-1 Man Utd or 60-1 Liverpool with Paddy Power
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Manchester United vs Liverpool
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Man United vs Liverpool with Betfair
- Best 1,000 Guineas 2026 betting offers and free bets worth £650
- Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power