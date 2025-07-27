Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingView From Ireland
premium
'He's definitely well handicapped' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies on day one of the Galway festival
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inView from Ireland
Last updated
Copy
more inView from Ireland
- Denis Harney's two-point tip strikes at 15-8 with one more to come at Gowran Park
- 'He's well treated and a big player' - Conor Fennelly has two fancies with course form at Kilbeggan on Friday
- 'This is the time to invest in him' - Denis Harney with two tips at Wexford on Thursday
- 'It was a huge run last time' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Naas on Wednesday
- 'Top weight should not stop him' - Alan Sweetman with two tips for Ballinrobe on Tuesday including a 2pts fancy
more inView from Ireland
- Denis Harney's two-point tip strikes at 15-8 with one more to come at Gowran Park
- 'He's well treated and a big player' - Conor Fennelly has two fancies with course form at Kilbeggan on Friday
- 'This is the time to invest in him' - Denis Harney with two tips at Wexford on Thursday
- 'It was a huge run last time' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Naas on Wednesday
- 'Top weight should not stop him' - Alan Sweetman with two tips for Ballinrobe on Tuesday including a 2pts fancy