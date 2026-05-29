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'He's 3lb well in and likely has more to give' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on Saturday
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Published on inView from Ireland
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more inView from Ireland
- 'He has untapped potential' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on Friday
- David Jennings struck early with a 8-1 winner - find out his other fancy at Limerick
- 'He should be able to win in this grade' - Alan Sweetman with two tips from Wexford
- 'Paul Townend takes over for the first time and he can make every yard' - David Jennings with three Tuesday fancies
- 'They might not see which way this front-runner goes' - David Jennings with four Monday fancies at Ballinrobe
more inView from Ireland
- 'He has untapped potential' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on Friday
- David Jennings struck early with a 8-1 winner - find out his other fancy at Limerick
- 'He should be able to win in this grade' - Alan Sweetman with two tips from Wexford
- 'Paul Townend takes over for the first time and he can make every yard' - David Jennings with three Tuesday fancies
- 'They might not see which way this front-runner goes' - David Jennings with four Monday fancies at Ballinrobe