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'He could be a cut above his rivals' - Conor Fennelly with three selections from Friday's two fixtures
Our tipster with his best bets of the day in Ireland
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Published on inView from Ireland
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more inView from Ireland
- 'She could go well at a price' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Dundalk on Thursday
- 'She could be well treated off this mark' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Gowran Park on Wednesday
- 'She appears fortunate to have escaped with a 7lb rise' - Alan Sweetman thinks this mare looks well handicapped at Tramore
- Denis Harney's first tip won at the Curragh - find out his other fancies on the card
- 'If he reproduces his best form, he'll win' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Bellewstown on Saturday
more inView from Ireland
- 'She could go well at a price' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Dundalk on Thursday
- 'She could be well treated off this mark' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Gowran Park on Wednesday
- 'She appears fortunate to have escaped with a 7lb rise' - Alan Sweetman thinks this mare looks well handicapped at Tramore
- Denis Harney's first tip won at the Curragh - find out his other fancies on the card
- 'If he reproduces his best form, he'll win' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Bellewstown on Saturday