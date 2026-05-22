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TippingView From Ireland
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'He clearly has a big engine' - Conor Fennelly with four fancies on Irish 2,000 Guineas day at the Curragh
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Published on inView from Ireland
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more inView from Ireland
- 'He can get the evening off to a flyer' - Denis Harney with two bets at Downpatrick on Friday
- 'The yard's in red-hot form and this one is likely to improve over fences' - Denis Harney with two tips at Limerick on Thursday
- 'She impressed on the clock and it didn't look a flash-in-the-pan performance' - Conor Fennelly with two tips for Gowran Park
- Denis Harney with two bets at Cork on Tuesday - including one who 'looks a winner in waiting'
- David Jennings has opened up with an 11-4 winner - find out his remaining tip at Roscommon on Monday
more inView from Ireland
- 'He can get the evening off to a flyer' - Denis Harney with two bets at Downpatrick on Friday
- 'The yard's in red-hot form and this one is likely to improve over fences' - Denis Harney with two tips at Limerick on Thursday
- 'She impressed on the clock and it didn't look a flash-in-the-pan performance' - Conor Fennelly with two tips for Gowran Park
- Denis Harney with two bets at Cork on Tuesday - including one who 'looks a winner in waiting'
- David Jennings has opened up with an 11-4 winner - find out his remaining tip at Roscommon on Monday