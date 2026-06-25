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TippingDavid Jennings
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'He can beat the €2.3m newcomer' - red-hot Irish tipster David Jennings has five Curragh fancies on Friday
Our tipster with his main fancies in Ireland
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Published on inView from Ireland
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more inView from Ireland
- 'He comes to life in the summer' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Naas on Wednesday
- 'A mark of 75 is potentially lenient' - Alan Sweetman with two selections at Ballinrobe on Monday
- 'Red-hot Joseph O'Brien looks set for a productive afternoon' - Denis Harney with three tips at Down Royal
- 'There's convincing evidence she is on the up' - Denis Harney has three tips across the cards on Friday evening
- 'If the rain comes she's a big player' - Denis Harney with two tips at Leopardstown on Thursday evening
more inView from Ireland
- 'He comes to life in the summer' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Naas on Wednesday
- 'A mark of 75 is potentially lenient' - Alan Sweetman with two selections at Ballinrobe on Monday
- 'Red-hot Joseph O'Brien looks set for a productive afternoon' - Denis Harney with three tips at Down Royal
- 'There's convincing evidence she is on the up' - Denis Harney has three tips across the cards on Friday evening
- 'If the rain comes she's a big player' - Denis Harney with two tips at Leopardstown on Thursday evening