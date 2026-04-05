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TippingView From Ireland
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David Jennings has six Easter Monday tips including a 16-1 fancy in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse
Our expert with his best bets for one of the biggest days of the year
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Published on inView from Ireland
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more inView from Ireland
- 'She was a bonkers price at 33-1' - the in-form David Jennings has six Easter Sunday tips following a 15-2 winner last weekend
- 'He'll be a massive price but could be a big improver and is far from a no-hoper' - Conor Fennelly with four Saturday selections
- 'It was quite a nice effort in the circumstances' - David Jennings has two Good Friday fancies as he bids to follow up recent 15-2 winner
- 'She shaped as if ready to win again' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Clonmel on Thursday
- 'She has a good chance of keeping her unbeaten record intact' - Denis Harney with two tips at Dundalk on Wednesday
more inView from Ireland
- 'She was a bonkers price at 33-1' - the in-form David Jennings has six Easter Sunday tips following a 15-2 winner last weekend
- 'He'll be a massive price but could be a big improver and is far from a no-hoper' - Conor Fennelly with four Saturday selections
- 'It was quite a nice effort in the circumstances' - David Jennings has two Good Friday fancies as he bids to follow up recent 15-2 winner
- 'She shaped as if ready to win again' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Clonmel on Thursday
- 'She has a good chance of keeping her unbeaten record intact' - Denis Harney with two tips at Dundalk on Wednesday