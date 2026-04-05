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TippingRichard Birch
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'The more I look at his profile, the more I like his chance' - Richard Birch with three strong Easter Monday fancies
Our top tipster has bets at Plumpton and Hereford
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Published on inTop tipsters
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more inTop tipsters
- Paul Kealy pockets a 7-1 Good Friday winner - find out his remaining tips at Lingfield and Newcastle
- 'We should see what he's really capable of' - Paul Kealy with two Thursday picks
- 'The step up in trip will surely be in his favour' - Maddy Playle has tips at Sedgefield and Wincanton
- It's always worth paying attention when this trainer hits from - and one of his runners looks well treated for his handicap debut
- 'He's bred to show significant improvement now he steps up in trip' - Richard Birch is back with three selections
more inTop tipsters
- Paul Kealy pockets a 7-1 Good Friday winner - find out his remaining tips at Lingfield and Newcastle
- 'We should see what he's really capable of' - Paul Kealy with two Thursday picks
- 'The step up in trip will surely be in his favour' - Maddy Playle has tips at Sedgefield and Wincanton
- It's always worth paying attention when this trainer hits from - and one of his runners looks well treated for his handicap debut
- 'He's bred to show significant improvement now he steps up in trip' - Richard Birch is back with three selections