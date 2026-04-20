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TippingRobbie Wilders
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Robbie Wilders fancies this trainer to have a good Tuesday night at Ffos Las
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Published on inTop tipsters
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more inTop tipsters
- 'He delivered a career-best by some way last time' - Richard Birch has two tips as he bids to follow up last week's winner
- Paul Kealy has struck with a 6-1 winner - find out his remaining tips at Ayr and Newbury on Friday
- 'Starting here is a fair vote of confidence' - Paul Kealy with three selections for day three of the Craven meeting
- Graeme Rodway returns with four big-priced selections on day two of the Craven meeting
- 'He's a big player off an unchanged mark' - Harry Wilson has four Tuesday bets as Newmarket's Craven meeting begins
more inTop tipsters
- 'He delivered a career-best by some way last time' - Richard Birch has two tips as he bids to follow up last week's winner
- Paul Kealy has struck with a 6-1 winner - find out his remaining tips at Ayr and Newbury on Friday
- 'Starting here is a fair vote of confidence' - Paul Kealy with three selections for day three of the Craven meeting
- Graeme Rodway returns with four big-priced selections on day two of the Craven meeting
- 'He's a big player off an unchanged mark' - Harry Wilson has four Tuesday bets as Newmarket's Craven meeting begins